Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $27,311.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi and Nanex.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,274,425 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

