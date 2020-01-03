Garlicoin Hits Market Cap of $31,293.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $31,293.00 and $5.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,259,225 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

