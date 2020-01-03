Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

GRMN stock opened at $98.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $61.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 98,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $8,594,544.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,706,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 38,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $3,390,637.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,644,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,410,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,048,640 shares of company stock valued at $97,210,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Garmin by 62.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 574,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Garmin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Garmin by 5.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

