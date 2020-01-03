Gems 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,284.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Gems has a market capitalization of $213,758.00 and approximately $2,284.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,794,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

