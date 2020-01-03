General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 118,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 22,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 43,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

GE opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

