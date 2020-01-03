Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

GWR stock remained flat at $$111.88 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58. Genesee & Wyoming has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,552,070.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

