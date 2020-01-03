GenesisX Market Capitalization Achieves $48,625.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. GenesisX has a market cap of $48,625.00 and $414.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 231.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

