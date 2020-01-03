GeoCoin (GEO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,580.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $697,244.00 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000899 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00083890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

