GeoCoin Trading 43.7% Higher Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $742,638.00 and $2,179.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003185 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00571708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011232 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

