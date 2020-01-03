Gexan (GEX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,557.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market cap of $25,245.00 and $11,557.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00057963 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00589475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00234864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084774 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001754 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan's total supply is 2,732,963 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,170 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

