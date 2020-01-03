Giant 1-Day Volume Hits $3,916.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.92, $5.63, $18.98 and $24.71. Over the last week, Giant has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market cap of $106,254.00 and $3,916.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00476095 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003848 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,716,547 coins and its circulating supply is 6,716,543 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

