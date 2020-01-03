Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0099 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.96 million and $1.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, CoinTiger and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allbit, Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cobinhood, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Kryptono, CPDAX, OKEx, Bithumb, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

