GINcoin Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $41,744.00 and $1,231.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01827147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.03006710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00684902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061883 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013746 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,954,668 coins and its circulating supply is 7,954,658 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

