Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Trinity Merger (NYSE:TMCX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Trinity Merger (NASDAQ:TMCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

16.3% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Trinity Merger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Trinity Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73% Trinity Merger N/A 24.66% 0.34%

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trinity Merger has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and Trinity Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Trinity Merger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 4.11 $43.38 million N/A N/A Trinity Merger N/A N/A $3.14 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Merger.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Trinity Merger on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

About Trinity Merger

Trinity Merger Corp. develops, owns, and manages various branded hotels in the United Kingdom. It also invests in various commercial and residential units. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.