Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,874.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $8,874.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021921 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,803,325 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

