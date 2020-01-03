Global Currency Reserve (GCR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,162.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $6,162.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,805,570 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

