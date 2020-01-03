Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will announce sales of $165.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.60 million and the highest is $167.31 million. Global Eagle Entertainment posted sales of $160.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year sales of $659.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $661.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $675.14 million, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $682.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million.

ENT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

ENT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the second quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

