Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 142.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Global Indemnity by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

