Global Net Lease Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.533 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 608.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $77.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.