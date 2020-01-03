Global Payments Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.97.

Shares of GPN opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.23. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $98.56 and a twelve month high of $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 33.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.