GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,259.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $377,320.00 and $1,259.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,349.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.72 or 0.01819094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.03023375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00573528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00687773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062790 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013687 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,765,928 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

