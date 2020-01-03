Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Cap of $12.20 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00150093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $66,738.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.01406740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00121723 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bitsane, Liqui, Upbit, Mercatox, ABCC, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Kraken, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

