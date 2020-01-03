Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,145 ($28.22).

GOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

LON:GOG traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,182 ($28.70). The stock had a trading volume of 71,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The company has a market capitalization of $937.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,489 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,087.65.

In other Go-Ahead Group news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total value of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

