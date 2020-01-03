Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.66).

Several research firms have recently commented on GOCO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Gocompare.Com Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 103 ($1.35). 83,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.34. The firm has a market cap of $431.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

About Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

