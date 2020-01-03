GoHelpFund (HELP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,947.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $16,951.00 and $14,947.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.01351528 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

