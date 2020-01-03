GoldCoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0200 on Major Exchanges

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $832,364.00 and approximately $12,828.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 60% higher against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00573889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000232 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

