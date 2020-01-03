GoldenPyrex Hits Market Cap of $200,439.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. GoldenPyrex has a total market capitalization of $200,439.00 and $2,237.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 39.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00185266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.28 or 0.01399253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 tokens. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.