GoldFund Price Tops $0.0010 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GoldFund token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market cap of $180,651.00 and $1,479.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00039147 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003891 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000700 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,225,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.