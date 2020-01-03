Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.10 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.10 ($7.09) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.70 ($6.63).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 stock remained flat at $€5.15 ($5.99) during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.77.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.