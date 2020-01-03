Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $107.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.14. 1,699,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,310. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,447,000 after buying an additional 66,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,708,000 after buying an additional 2,252,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 3,415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,993,000 after buying an additional 2,149,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,728,000 after buying an additional 135,914 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

