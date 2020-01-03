Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Buy

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. Flex has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,216 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Flex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,906,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,008 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Flex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,034,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,069,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

