Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $297.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.90.

Shares of PANW opened at $235.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.45. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $178.79 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total transaction of $345,731.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,610 shares of company stock worth $5,847,611 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

