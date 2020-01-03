Goldman Sachs Group Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $72.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

XOM stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.41. 10,580,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,583,285. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $295.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

