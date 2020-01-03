Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to “Buy”

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSIQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 33,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,736. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.22). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $759.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,213 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,951 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,369 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

