Golem Reaches Market Cap of $28.65 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Golem token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, YoBit, BitMart and Cobinhood. In the last week, Golem has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $28.65 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.94 or 0.01399230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00121849 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Koinex, BitMart, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Iquant, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Poloniex, BitBay, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, BigONE, Upbit, Zebpay, Binance, Tidex, WazirX, Huobi, Coinbe, Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bithumb, OKEx, ABCC and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.