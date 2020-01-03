Golos (GOLOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $356.00

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Golos has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Golos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including RuDEX, Livecoin and Bittrex. Golos has a total market cap of $240,208.00 and $356.00 worth of Golos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golos alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001190 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Golos Coin Profile

Golos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2016. Golos’ total supply is 186,859,671 coins. Golos’ official Twitter account is @goloschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golos’ official website is golos.io. The official message board for Golos is vk.com/goloschain.

Buying and Selling Golos

Golos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.