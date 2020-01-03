Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GT. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

GT opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth $72,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

