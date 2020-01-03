GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 122,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $31,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,582.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948 over the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after buying an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after buying an additional 389,072 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,391,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GoPro by 3,479.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 1,512,415 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

