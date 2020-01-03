Gossipcoin (GOSS) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Gossipcoin has a total market capitalization of $16,248.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gossipcoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Gossipcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 31,603,015 coins. Gossipcoin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin.

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

