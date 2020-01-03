Graft (GRFT) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Graft has a total market cap of $224,196.00 and $11,655.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last week, Graft has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00695281 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

