Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% Over Last Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00476082 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000258 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001300 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

