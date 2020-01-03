GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80,328.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $80,328.00 and approximately $2,537.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.80 or 0.01439136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120544 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,047,743 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

