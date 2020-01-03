Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.15. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $45.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

