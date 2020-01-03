GridCoin (GRC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $667.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

