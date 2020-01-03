GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ: GRFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/1/2020 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/19/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/19/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/12/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Banco Sabadell from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/4/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2019 – GRIFOLS S A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

