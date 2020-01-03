Grin Achieves Market Cap of $28.45 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00012697 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, Bisq and BitForex. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $24.33 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000658 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 30,383,220 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, KuCoin, BitForex, TradeOgre, Bisq, LBank and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

