Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) will report ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.34). Guardant Health also reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $60.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,948.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,968 shares of company stock worth $16,146,506. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. 463,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

