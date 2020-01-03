Guider Hits 1-Day Volume of $49,500.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Guider has a total market cap of $16,024.00 and $49,500.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.05881495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.