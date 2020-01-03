GXChain (GXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.85 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005251 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE, QBTC and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BigONE, Gate.io, Huobi, QBTC, Bit-Z, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.