Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.